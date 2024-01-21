Japanese Sentiment on China Falls to Record Low; Improves on South Korea

The Yomiuri Shimbun

(From left) The Japanese, South Korean and Chinese flags

The percentage of Japanese respondents who “feel no affinity” or “would rather not feel affinity” toward China reached 86.7%, up 4.9 percentage points from the previous year, according to a recent Cabinet Office survey released on Friday.

Although it is difficult to make a simple comparison because the survey method has changed, this is the highest of people who do not feel affinity toward China that has been rated since surveys began in 1978.

China has suspended imports of Japanese marine products over the release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. This and other factors appear to have contributed to the worsening of Japanese sentiment toward China.

Meanwhile, 52.8% of respondents answered that they “feel an affinity with South Korea,” including “would rather feel affinity,” up 6.9 percentage points from the previous year. This appears to be due to improved bilateral relations under the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The survey, conducted in September and October, was mailed to 3,000 adults. Of them, 1,649, or 55%, responded.