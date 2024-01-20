- General News
Heavy Snow Expected in Kanto, Koshin Areas
13:27 JST, January 20, 2024
Heavy snow is expected in the Kanto and Koshin regions, mainly along mountainous areas, from Saturday night through Sunday as a low-pressure system is moving eastward along the southern coast of the Honshu region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The agency issued warnings for icy road and traffic disruption.
According to the agency, the mountainous area of the northern Kanto region is expected to see 25 centimeters of snowfall in 24 hours through 6 a.m. on Sunday. Among other locations, 20 centimeters of snowfall is expected in the plains of the northern Kanto region and the Koshin region and 2 centimeters in the plains of the southern Kanto region.
