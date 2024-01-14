Heavy Snow Expected in Northern, Eastern Japan

A low pressure system is anticipated to pass over northern Japan, developing from Sunday night to Monday. The cold front will likely strengthen over northern and eastern Japan from Monday through Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s announcement on Sunday.

The Agency called for caution as traffic disruptions, violent winds and high waves are expected due to heavy snowstorms and snowdrifts.

In addition, heavy snow is anticipated in some areas of northern and eastern Japan from Monday through Tuesday due to the low pressure system and cold air.

Care should especially be taken around houses damaged by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake as they may collapse due to the weight of the snow.