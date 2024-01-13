White Daffodils Bloom around Lighthouse in Wakayama Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun



White daffodils bloom around the Kashinosaki Lighthouse in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, ahead of the seasonal day of daikan, or the coldest day of the year based on the 24 seasonal divisions in the traditional Japanese calendar. The first daffodils were planted in 1870, the year the lighthouse was built, by English engineer Richard Henry Brunton, who designed the lighthouse after bringing seedlings from his native country. According to the Nanki Kii Tourism Association, the bloom can usually be enjoyed until early February.