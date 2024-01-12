- General News
Sakura Cherry Blossoms Forecast to Bloom on March 17 in Tokyo
14:30 JST, January 12, 2024Someiyoshino sakura cherry blossoms are expected to bloom
March 16 in Fukuoka as the earliest bloom date this spring, followed by central Tokyo on March 17, according to a weather information company.
Weathernews Inc., based in Chiba, announced Thursday that warmer-than-usual temperatures forecast nationwide between February and April will bring the sakura out earlier than average years.
Compared to last year when blooms were early nationwide, with central Tokyo tying for the earliest on record on March 14, the 2024 bloom is expected to be about the same or later.
