Tsuyoshi Domoto of Kinki Kids, Kanako Momota of Momoiro Clover Z Get Married



Tsuyoshi Domoto, left, Kanako Momota

Tsuyoshi Domoto, 44, of the pop duo Kinki Kids and Kanako Momota, 29, of the female pop group Momoiro Clover Z announced Thursday that they have got married.

The two stars announced their marriage in a joint statement, saying, “We wish for world peace, we are grateful for what we are now, and we would like to live each day to the fullest.”