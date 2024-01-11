Singapore Starts Pavilion Construction for Osaka Expo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Workers survey the site of the Singapore Pavilion on Wednesday in Konohana Ward, Osaka.

OSAKA (Jiji Press) — Singapore started work on Wednesday on the construction of its pavilion on the artificial island of Yumeshima for the 2025 World Exposition in the city of Osaka.

Singapore became the first participating country to begin such construction among about 60 nations that aim to build Type A self-built pavilions.

Pavilion construction by foreign countries has made little headway due to higher prices that have made it difficult for them to sign contracts with Japanese construction firms.

Of the countries planning to build Type A pavilions, only 35 had found construction contract partners as of Wednesday, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the organizer of the event.

Only Singapore and one other country have finished the administration work required for construction starts.