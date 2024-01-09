Home>Society>General News
  • General News

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Niigata Prefecture; No Tsunami Threat

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:14 JST, January 9, 2024

A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.0 struck Niigata Prefecture at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday. The epicenter was near Sado Island, measuring lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture.

There is deemed to be no threat of tsunami damage from this earthquake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING