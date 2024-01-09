Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Niigata Prefecture; No Tsunami Threat

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.0 struck Niigata Prefecture at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday. The epicenter was near Sado Island, measuring lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture.

There is deemed to be no threat of tsunami damage from this earthquake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency