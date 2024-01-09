- General News
Record 78.4% Interested in Senkaku Islands in Okinawa; Respondents Point to Territorial Rights, Natural Resources
13:58 JST, January 9, 2024
A recent poll by the Cabinet Office found that a record 78.4% of respondents were interested in the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture.
The first survey of this type was conducted in 2013, and while direct comparisons cannot be made due to different survey methods, but the latest figure was the highest such percentage. The previous record for the most public interest in the Senkaku Islands was 74.5%, recorded in 2014.
Asked what specific issue they were interested in, with multiple responses allowed, most cited “the grounds for territorial rights” at 58.5%, followed by “underground and fishery resources, and the natural environment” at 55.5%. “The historical background” was chosen by 47.4% of respondents.
The survey was conducted in September and October last year, targeting 3,000 people aged 18 or older, with 1,649 responses. Previous polls were conducted through individual interviews, but the latest survey was conducted by mail.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
-
Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
-
Fire Breaks Out in Restaurant-Packed District of Kitakyushu; Buildings Damaged, No Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan’s Traditional Year-End Office Parties Coming Back after a Few Years Without
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak