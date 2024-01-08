Fire Consumes “Mejiro Goten,” One-time Home of Former Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

A house that former Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka once lived in is seen on fire in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

A fire broke out at the one-time home of former Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday. The two-story, 800-square-meter wooden building was completely destroyed by the fire.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, Kakuei’s eldest daughter, Makiko, 79, a former foreign minister, and others were inside the residence when the fire broke out, but everyone evacuated without injury. Makiko said that she had been offering incense at a Buddhist altar. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.



The former residence of former Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka’s is seen in 1997.

The residence, known as “Mejiro Goten,” was a stage for Showa-era politics and was frequented by politicians and petitioners.