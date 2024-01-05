Haneda Airport’s Runway C Expected to Resume Operation Monday, Says Transport Minister

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Japan Airlines jet is seen under removal work from Runway C at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Friday.

Haneda Airport’s Runway C, which has been closed due to Tuesday’s collision between a Japan Airlines plane and a Japan Coast Guard plane, is expected to resume operations on Monday, the transport ministry said Friday.

The removal of the aircraft is in progress, making it possible to prepare for the resumption of operations.

After the incident, Haneda Airport has been operating with three runways, instead of its usual four, causing flight cancellations.

Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito said, “If no major problems occur, we expect to be able to resume operations on the 8th. [With the resumption of operations,] there will no longer be as many flight cancellations as there are now.”