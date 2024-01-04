British Govt to Dispatch Inspection Team to Haneda Airport on Plane Crash; Rolls-Royce Engines Used in Destroyed Airbus Aircraft

REUTERS/Issei Kato

Officials investigate a burnt Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 plane after a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan January 3, 2024.

LONDON – The British government’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch announced Wednesday it has dispatched a team of inspectors to Tokyo in response to an aircraft crash on a runway at Haneda Airport on Tuesday.

Rolls-Royce engines were used in the destroyed Japan Airlines plane, which is an Airbus A350. The French authorities, the manufacturer of the aircraft, also announced the dispatch of an inspection team.