- General News
British Govt to Dispatch Inspection Team to Haneda Airport on Plane Crash; Rolls-Royce Engines Used in Destroyed Airbus Aircraft
10:38 JST, January 4, 2024
LONDON – The British government’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch announced Wednesday it has dispatched a team of inspectors to Tokyo in response to an aircraft crash on a runway at Haneda Airport on Tuesday.
Rolls-Royce engines were used in the destroyed Japan Airlines plane, which is an Airbus A350. The French authorities, the manufacturer of the aircraft, also announced the dispatch of an inspection team.
