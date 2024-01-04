Home>Society>General News
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A Japan Airlines plane is seen on fire on a runway at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday night.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:08 JST, January 4, 2024

Following the fatal collision between a Japan Airlines and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on a runway at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday, Japan Airlines has said that it is dealing with each passenger on compensations and refrains from responding to individual amounts.

A passenger told The Yomiuri Shimbun that JAL has informed them it will pay ¥100,000 per passenger as a consolation money, and another ¥100,000 as reimbursement for lost baggage.

JAL also revealed that there were two cases in which passengers’ pets were kept in the cargo, and the pets could not be rescued.

