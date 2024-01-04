- General News
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
10:08 JST, January 4, 2024
Following the fatal collision between a Japan Airlines and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on a runway at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday, Japan Airlines has said that it is dealing with each passenger on compensations and refrains from responding to individual amounts.
A passenger told The Yomiuri Shimbun that JAL has informed them it will pay ¥100,000 per passenger as a consolation money, and another ¥100,000 as reimbursement for lost baggage.
JAL also revealed that there were two cases in which passengers’ pets were kept in the cargo, and the pets could not be rescued.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Strong Earthquakes Hit Ishikawa Pref. on New Year’s Day; 1.2-Meter Tsunami Observed in Ishikawa (Update3)
-
Fire Breaks Out in Restaurant-Packed District of Kitakyushu; Buildings Damaged, No Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan Airlines Plane Catches Fire at Haneda Airport; Collided with Japan Coast Guard Plane on Runway (UPDATE 2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak