Govt, Police Begin On-Site Investigation Wednesday on JAL Plane Fire (UPDATE 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Japan Airlines plane that caught fire a runway of Haneda Airport on Tuesday is seen at the airport in Tokyo on Wednesday morning.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and the government’s Transport Safety Board began on-site investigation on Wednesday in connection with the collision between a Japan Airlines passenger plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft which occurred on a runway at Haneda Airport in Ota Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

More than 20 investigators were checking on what happened, looking around a burnt Japan Coast Guard aircraft.