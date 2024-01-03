- General News
Govt, Police Begin On-Site Investigation Wednesday on JAL Plane Fire (UPDATE 1)
10:35 JST, January 3, 2024 (updated at 13:20, Jan. 3 JST)
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and the government’s Transport Safety Board began on-site investigation on Wednesday in connection with the collision between a Japan Airlines passenger plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft which occurred on a runway at Haneda Airport in Ota Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.
More than 20 investigators were checking on what happened, looking around a burnt Japan Coast Guard aircraft.
