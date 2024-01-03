Home>Society>General News
MPD to Set Up Investigation Headquarters on JAL Plane Fire

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Black smoke comes out of a Japan Airlines plane after bursting into flames on a runway at Haneda Airport on Tuesday evening.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:02 JST, January 3, 2024

The Metropolitan Police Department will set up an investigation headquarters at the Tokyo Airport Police Station to probe the collision of a Japan Airlines passenger plane with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft that occurred on a runway at Haneda Airport on Tuesday.

The MPD will investigate the cause of the accident by interviewing those involved, with the intention of filing for professional negligence resulting in death or injury.

