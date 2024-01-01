Japanese Wish for Good Year at First Sunrise of 2024; Good Weather Across Nation to Ring in New Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The first sunrise of 2024 is seen above the Arakawa River in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, at around 7 a.m. on Monday.

Good weather was observed across the nation on New Year’s Day, prompting many people to go out and see the first sunrise of 2024.

A number of people gathered on Senjushin Bridge over the Arakawa River in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, from around 6:30 a.m. Monday. When the eastern sky turned bright and the Sun appeared just before 7 a.m., many cheered and took photos with their smartphones. A man in the crowd pressed his hands together and wished for the coming year to be a good one.

It was a warm start to the year, with the lowest temperature for central Tokyo being 8.4 C, 6.6 C higher than the average lowest temperature on New Year’s Day.