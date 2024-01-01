- General News
People Flock to Temples, Shrines for First Visit of 2024; Sensoji Crowds Return after Pandemic Restrictions Lifted
11:36 JST, January 1, 2024
Monday marked the first New Year’s Day since all restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted, and temples and shrines across Japan were crowded with worshippers who had come to make their first visit of the year — a tradition called hatsumode.
At Sensoji temple in Taito Ward, Tokyo, the street leading from the Kaminarimon gate to the main hall was crowded with worshippers and foreign tourists. A 22-year-old office worker from Koto Ward, Tokyo, who had been standing in line since Sunday night, said, “Now that the COVID pandemic is over, I want to actively challenge myself in various things this year.”
Before the pandemic, nearly 3 million visitors would flock to Sensoji temple during the first three days of the year, and a large crowd is expected for this year’s hatsumode as well.
