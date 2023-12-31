Lightning, Strong Winds Forecasted for Eastern, Western Parts of Japan on New Year’s Day

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency on Sunday called for caution as stormy weather such as lightning, gusty winds and sudden heavy rains may occur from western to eastern parts of the country early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

The agency said that cold air will flow over Japan throughout New Year’s Day.

The winter pressure pattern is expected to be high in the west and low in the east, and the Kanto and Koshin regions are expected to be sunny and cloudy. Snow and rain with thunderstorms are possible in northern Kanto and Nagano Prefecture, the agency said.