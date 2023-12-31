- General News
Lightning, Strong Winds Forecasted for Eastern, Western Parts of Japan on New Year’s Day
20:17 JST, December 31, 2023
The Japan Meteorological Agency on Sunday called for caution as stormy weather such as lightning, gusty winds and sudden heavy rains may occur from western to eastern parts of the country early in the morning on New Year’s Day.
The agency said that cold air will flow over Japan throughout New Year’s Day.
The winter pressure pattern is expected to be high in the west and low in the east, and the Kanto and Koshin regions are expected to be sunny and cloudy. Snow and rain with thunderstorms are possible in northern Kanto and Nagano Prefecture, the agency said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Godzilla Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Dies Aged 76
-
Heavy Snow Expected over Wide Area of Japan through Saturday
-
The Former Vocalist for Thee Michelle Gun Elephant Yusuke Chiba Died at the Age of 55(UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo