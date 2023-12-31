Doctor Yellow Shrine to be Displayed at Exhibition Hall in Nagoya from Jan. 2 to Jan. 29

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Doctor Yellow Shrine is seen in Nagoya on Dec. 28.

The Doctor Yellow Shrine, with a yellow torii gate, will be displayed at SCMAGLEV and Railway Park in Nagoya from Jan. 2 to Jan. 29.

The shrine will be at the exhibition hall for Central Japan Railway Co.’s Doctor Yellow shinkansen test train.

Doctor Yellow, with its distinctive yellow body, makes a round trip between Tokyo and Hakata stations about once every 10 days to check for distortions in railway tracks and other things.

Because the dates and times of its operation are not announced, it is exceptionally rare to see Doctor Yellow, which makes it popular among railroad fans who believe seeing it brings them good luck.