Home>Society>General News
  • General News

Doctor Yellow Shrine to be Displayed at Exhibition Hall in Nagoya from Jan. 2 to Jan. 29

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Doctor Yellow Shrine is seen in Nagoya on Dec. 28.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:40 JST, December 31, 2023

The Doctor Yellow Shrine, with a yellow torii gate, will be displayed at SCMAGLEV and Railway Park in Nagoya from Jan. 2 to Jan. 29.

The shrine will be at the exhibition hall for Central Japan Railway Co.’s Doctor Yellow shinkansen test train.

Doctor Yellow, with its distinctive yellow body, makes a round trip between Tokyo and Hakata stations about once every 10 days to check for distortions in railway tracks and other things.

Because the dates and times of its operation are not announced, it is exceptionally rare to see Doctor Yellow, which makes it popular among railroad fans who believe seeing it brings them good luck.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING