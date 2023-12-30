Home>Society>General News
Competition High for Non-reserved Seats on Outbound Shinkansen Trains; Year-End Rush Causes Crowds at Tokyo Station

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Station

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:46 JST, December 30, 2023

The rush of people returning home to spend the year-end and New Year holidays in their hometowns continued Saturday.

There was noticeable congestion for non-reserved seats on outbound Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen trains, according to an announcement by East Japan Railway Co. (JR East).

By 10 a.m., most of the non-reserved cars on outbound Shinkansen trains at Tokyo Station were at 80% to 100% occupancy. The Hokuriku Shinkansen “Hakutaka No. 553” departing at 7:52 a.m. for Kanazawa Station recorded 110% occupancy in the non-reserved section.

Tokyo Station was reportedly crowded with people with large luggage and families.

JR East expects outbound travel to peak on Sunday.

