Larvae Found in Baked Confectionery Imported from France, Sold at Osaka Department Store

Courtesty of Consumer Affairs Agency

Gingerbread sold by Osaka-based company Heart Art Collection

Larvae of an unspecified insect have been found in gingerbread sold at a Christmas event from Nov. 22 to Dec. 25 held by the Hankyu Department Store Umeda Main Store in Osaka.

The Osaka-based company Heart Art Collection sold the products which were imported from France and have begun a voluntary recall since. The Consumer Affairs Agency is calling for attention to the possibility of health hazards.

Upon noticing larvae in the product, an event official at the Hankyu Department Store investigated and found that five of the 57 items in stock contained larvae. A total of 63 products were sold by Dec. 21.