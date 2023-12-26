- General News
Car Discovered at Site of Landslide in Nara Prefecture
20:39 JST, December 26, 2023
NARA — Rescue workers on Tuesday uncovered a car at the site of a landslide that buried part of a national highway in Shimokitayama, Nara Prefecture, on Saturday.
The rescue workers have been working to remove the sediment covering the road.
Meanwhile, a man in his 70s from Wakayama Prefecture was reported missing and it was suspected that he may have been caught in the landslide.
According to local authorities, the number on the license plate of the car discovered at the site matches that of a car believed to have been driven by the man.
The local authorities said they are working to confirm whether there is someone inside the car.
