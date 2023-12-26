- General News
Japan Job Availability Ratio Slides to 1.28 in Nov.
17:17 JST, December 26, 2023
TOKYO, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press) — Japan’s seasonally adjusted ratio of effective job openings to seekers in November fell 0.02 point from the previous month to 1.28, down for the first time in four months, the labor ministry said Tuesday.
Companies whose earnings deteriorated amid soaring prices refrained from seeking new employees, leading to the drop in the ratio.
The ratio represents the number of jobs available to each job seeker registered with Hello Work public job placement centers across the country.
The number of effective job openings fell 1.5 %. Some manufacturers and construction companies hit by surging material and energy prices suspended job offers.
Effective job seekers increased 0.2 % as some workers considered changing jobs after facing increased burdens at their workplaces because of labor shortages.
The internal affairs ministry separately said that the country’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate in November leveled off from the previous month at 2.5 %.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
Godzilla Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Dies Aged 76
-
Heavy Snow Expected over Wide Area of Japan through Saturday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic