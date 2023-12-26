- General News
Baby Girl Returns to Japan in Good Health after Heart Transplant in U.S.
13:16 JST, December 26, 2023
Aoi Sato, a two-year-old girl from Tokyo’s Toshima Ward, has returned to Japan in good health following a successful heart transplant in the United States. Her parents shared the news on Monday at a press conference in Tokyo, where they presented the healthy child.
Aoi was found to have congenital heart disease soon after birth and was later diagnosed with severe heart failure. However, there was concern that the waiting period for a transplant would be too long in Japan, so the family temporarily moved to the United States in March. The surgery was performed in August, and they returned to Japan on Dec. 19.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
Godzilla Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Dies Aged 76
-
Heavy Snow Expected over Wide Area of Japan through Saturday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic