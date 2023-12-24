Multiple Cars Might Be Involved in Nara Pref. Landslide; 1 Man Rescued from Car

Courtesy of the Nara prefectural government

A car involved in a landslide is seen on Saturday night in Shimokitayama, Nara Prefecture.

NARA — Multiple vehicles might have been involved in a landslide that occurred on Saturday night on a national highway in Shimokitayama, Nara Prefecture, according to police.

Police found a car buried in the dirt that covered the road. Early on Sunday morning, they pulled a man in his 50s from the car. Police are checking the scene to see if more vehicles were involved in the landslide.

The landslide occurred in a mountainous area close to the border near Mie and Wakayama prefectures.