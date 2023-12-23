- General News
Heavy Snow Leaves Thousands Without Power in Ishikawa Prefecture
12:46 JST, December 23, 2023
KANAZAWA — About 2,100 households were without power in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, as of 9:40 a.m. on Saturday morning as a result of heavy overnight snowfall along the coast of the Sea of Japan.
According to local officials, several trees were also downed along a road in the city, blocking access to 39 residents in 17 households since Friday.
As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, 74 centimeters of snow accumulated in Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, 52 centimeters in Wajima and 36 centimeters in Kanazawa, according to the Kanazawa Local Meteorological Office.
Heavy snowfall is expected in the Hokuriku and Chugoku regions through Sunday. In Hokkaido and the Tohoku region, it is expected to snow through early next week, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
