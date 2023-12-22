Heavy Snow Warning Issued in Japan’s Ishikawa, Toyama, Fukui Prefs on Friday; Snow Accumulates in Hokuriku Region

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A man clears snow from sidewalks in Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, on Friday morning.

Kanazawa District Meteorological Observatory issued a weather warnnig for heavy snow Friday morning in Ishikawa Prefecture.

There was 26 centimeters of snowfall in Wajima and 25 centimeters in the Togitakata district of Shika town in from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday morning. Heavy snowfall is expected to continue until Friday evening, increasing the risk of major traffic disruptions in the flatlands of the Noto Peninsula.

In both Toyama and Fukui prefectures, weather warnings for heavy snow were also issued early Friday.