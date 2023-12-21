Home>Society>General News
Disruption on X with Posts not Displaying Recovered (UPDATE 1)

REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk ‘s X account is seen in this illustration taken, July 24, 2023.

The Japan News

15:40 JST, December 21, 2023

The social networking service X (formerly Twitter) experienced a problem with posts not showing up since around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The disruption was restored at around 3:40 p.m.

