Disruption on X with Posts not Displaying Recovered (UPDATE 1)
15:40 JST, December 21, 2023
The social networking service X (formerly Twitter) experienced a problem with posts not showing up since around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The disruption was restored at around 3:40 p.m.
