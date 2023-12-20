Kanazawa Shop Makes Confectioneries In the Shape of Plum Flowers for New Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japanese wagashi confectionery in the shape of the Kaga feudal lord Maeda clan’s family crest plum flower are being made at a wagashi shop as good-luck sweets in preparation for the New Year.

At Morihachi, a long-established store in Kanazawa, the sugar-coated sweets called Fukuume are made by filling monaka wafer shells with smashed bean paste that contains starch syrup made from rice. The local practice of eating them on New Year’s Day is said to have started in the late Edo period.

Craftsmen fill them by hand and make up to 24,000 pieces a day.