Dinosaur Cleaning Day at Toyohashi Museum of Natural History: Annual Year-End Event Brings 28 Staff and Volunteers Together

Dinosaur skeletal specimens being cleaned at the Toyohashi Museum of Natural History on Thursday.

21:10 JST, December 14, 2023

On Thursday at the Toyohashi Museum of Natural History in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, a total of 28 staff and volunteers conducted the cleaning of large dinosaur specimens and replicas. The cleaning is an annual year-end event.

The museum exhibits 12 skeletal specimens and replicas, including a 6.6-meter-tall Edmontosaurus and a 11-meter-tall Tyrannosaurus. Curators carefully removed dirt from the dinosaurs using brushes and other tools.

