Dinosaur Cleaning Day at Toyohashi Museum of Natural History: Annual Year-End Event Brings 28 Staff and Volunteers Together

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Dinosaur skeletal specimens being cleaned at the Toyohashi Museum of Natural History on Thursday.

On Thursday at the Toyohashi Museum of Natural History in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, a total of 28 staff and volunteers conducted the cleaning of large dinosaur specimens and replicas. The cleaning is an annual year-end event.

The museum exhibits 12 skeletal specimens and replicas, including a 6.6-meter-tall Edmontosaurus and a 11-meter-tall Tyrannosaurus. Curators carefully removed dirt from the dinosaurs using brushes and other tools.