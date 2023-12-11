Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

KDDI Mobile Phones Disrupted in Western Japan


The Japan News

9:24 JST, December 11, 2023

KDDI announced that there have been communication disruptions affecting mainly western Japan since 7:18 a.m. Monday, making voice and data communications unavailable or difficult to use on au and UQ Mobile cell phones and other devices.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING