- GENERAL NEWS
KDDI Mobile Phones Disrupted in Western Japan
9:24 JST, December 11, 2023
KDDI announced that there have been communication disruptions affecting mainly western Japan since 7:18 a.m. Monday, making voice and data communications unavailable or difficult to use on au and UQ Mobile cell phones and other devices.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
Japan Child Porn Websites Draw Overseas Users; Experts Seek Measures as Operators Defiant
-
Earthquake hits Aomori, Iwate on Monday Morning; Seismic Intensity 4 in Aomori City
-
Coldest Morning of Season Hits Japan; Tokyo Almost 20 C Colder than Previous Week
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Economy Contracts as Demand Wanes
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
- Autumn in Full Swing in Kyoto
- Japan Railway Operators Eye Net-zero CO2 Emissions Via Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains