- GENERAL NEWS
Local Enthusiasm Grows for Launch of Hokuriku Shinkansen Line Extension
16:19 JST, December 10, 2023
As enthusiasm grows over the opening of the extended Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line, events related to the appeal of the railways were held in local areas that will be served by the extension. Trains will run from Kanazawa, the current terminus, to Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, from next March.
In Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture, the Shinkansen will stop at Kaga Onsen Station. At a forum held at the Municipal Lyceum on Saturday, freelance announcer Akira Fukuzawa, TV personality Miki Murai, and saxophonist Kohei Ueno, all rail fans, spoke to about 400 citizens about their expectations for the opening.
In the forum, Ueno played the saxophone to reproduce “Hokuriku Roman,” the melody played in the Hokuriku Shinkansen train, and the motor sound of the Thunderbird limited express train connecting Kanazawa and Osaka.
A 7-year-old train fan boy who attended the forum with his parents from Hakusan in the prefecture, said, “I can’t wait for the Shinkansen to arrive.”
At Kanazawa Station on Saturday, an event was held to exhibit track equipment and other items that are not normally seen. Visitors were able to experience track maintenance work and touch Shinkansen parts.
