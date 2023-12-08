- GENERAL NEWS
Hawaii Hochi, Hawaii’s Only Japanese-language Daily Newspaper, Prints Last Issue After 111 Years
20:27 JST, December 8, 2023
LOS ANGELES — Hawaii Hochi, the only Japanese-language daily newspaper in Hawaii, published its final issue on Thursday, 82 years after the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces, which the paper reported on at the time.
Hawaii Hochi reported local and mainland U.S. news in the state, which has a large population of Japanese immigrants. The COVID-19 pandemic caused hotels and airlines to stop subscribing to the paper, and circulation was sluggish.
