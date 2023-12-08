- GENERAL NEWS
Bear Likely Spotted in Tokyo’s Hachioji at Athletic Park Near City Hall
15:47 JST, December 8, 2023
A resident of Hachioji in western Tokyo spotted a bear at a riverside athletic park, about 500 meters northwest from Hachioji city hall, on Thursday evening. When police arrived at the scene, the bear was gone, but they confirmed a bear in a smartphone video filmed by the resident.
According to the police, the bear was on its own and its size is unknown. The athletic park is located near Asakawa River, and the city is urging residents and schools in the area to exercise caution.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
JN ACCESS RANKING