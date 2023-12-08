Bear Likely Spotted in Tokyo’s Hachioji at Athletic Park Near City Hall

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A black bear is seen in April in the Shirakami mountain range between Aomori and Akita prefectures.

A resident of Hachioji in western Tokyo spotted a bear at a riverside athletic park, about 500 meters northwest from Hachioji city hall, on Thursday evening. When police arrived at the scene, the bear was gone, but they confirmed a bear in a smartphone video filmed by the resident.

According to the police, the bear was on its own and its size is unknown. The athletic park is located near Asakawa River, and the city is urging residents and schools in the area to exercise caution.