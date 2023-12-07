Bear Cub Seen at Hokkaido Elementary School Grounds; Dies After Being Hit by Car

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Police in Hokkaido received a call from Higashi Elementary School in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido, reporting that a bear cub was on the school’s playground at around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday. The cub soon ran away but died later that day after running into a car driven by a hunting club member who was searching for it.

According to the police and the city government, the hunting club member found the bear cub on a maintenance road by a canal and was chasing it down when the cub suddenly rushed toward the car. The cub was about 80 centimeters long.