Japan Seeks to Clarify Digital Ad Suspension Criteria

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The industry ministry said Tuesday that Google, Meta and LY Corp. should explain screening standards in a detailed, easy-to-understand way for suspending digital advertisements.

The ministry also said the three technology companies should clarify what part of the ads violate the standards in a suspension notice to the advertisers.

The industry ministry responded to complaints by advertisers that they find it difficult to correct violations in their ads due to a lack of sufficient explanations from those companies.

Those firms should make a careful explanation about the appropriateness of commission fees on digital ads, the ministry added.

The ministry criticized Amazon Japan for setting and changing sales commissions without notice to sellers. On app stores offered by Google and Apple Inc., the ministry said it is difficult to use alternative means other than the payment services provided by the companies.

The industry ministry came up with those views after assessing efforts by tech companies to ensure transparency of their operations. After soliciting opinions from the public, it will ask companies to make voluntary improvements early next year.

The annual review started last year. Digital ads became subject to the review for the first time.