- GENERAL NEWS
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Parts of Japan’s Pacific Sides; 1-Meter-High Waves Expected for Wide Areas
0:28 JST, December 3, 2023
A tsunami advisory has been issued for the nation’s Pacific side up to the Kanto region after a powerful earthquake hit the Philippines on Saturday night, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
A magnitude-7.7 quake hit the Southeast Asian country at around 11:37 p.m. on Saturday, which prompted the JMA to issue the advisory at 11:56 p.m. for the coastlines from Okinawa up to Chiba prefectures.
A one-meter-high tsunami is expected to hit the Miyakojima and Yaeyama areas in Okinawa Prefecture at around 1:30 a.m. early on Sunday.
A one-meter-high tsunami is also forecasted to hit Chiba Prefecture’s coasts at around 3:30 a.m., the JMA said.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
-
X Japan Bassist Heath Dies at 55; Yoshiki Thought to Have Returned to Japan for Him
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace
- 69.7 Bil. Yen in COVID-19 Loans to Small Businesses Uncollectible