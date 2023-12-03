Tsunami Advisory Issued for Parts of Japan’s Pacific Sides; 1-Meter-High Waves Expected for Wide Areas

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

A tsunami advisory has been issued for the nation’s Pacific side up to the Kanto region after a powerful earthquake hit the Philippines on Saturday night, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A magnitude-7.7 quake hit the Southeast Asian country at around 11:37 p.m. on Saturday, which prompted the JMA to issue the advisory at 11:56 p.m. for the coastlines from Okinawa up to Chiba prefectures.

A one-meter-high tsunami is expected to hit the Miyakojima and Yaeyama areas in Okinawa Prefecture at around 1:30 a.m. early on Sunday.

A one-meter-high tsunami is also forecasted to hit Chiba Prefecture’s coasts at around 3:30 a.m., the JMA said.