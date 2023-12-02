- GENERAL NEWS
Crashed Osprey Personnel Not Found in 3rd Search by Divers; 7 Still Missing as Japan Coast Guard Eyes Further Search
13:48 JST, December 2, 2023
Japan Coast Guard divers conducted a third search on Saturday morning for seven U.S. military personnel who were aboard a CV-22 Osprey aircraft that crashed on Wednesday, but they did not find any of the missing people.
The search was conducted in a sea area about 2.9 kilometers south-southeast of Yakushima Airport on Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture.
The tilt-rotor transport aircraft crashed at sea east of the island. Among those aboard, one person was confirmed dead and seven are still missing.
The JCG started the third diving search around 8 a.m. Saturday.
The JCG said none of the missing U.S. personnel had been found, and that it aimed to continue underwater searches in the afternoon.
Also, two MV-22 Osprey aircraft — a different model than the Osprey in the accident — arrived at Amami Airport in the prefecture on Saturday morning. The two aircraft belong to the U.S. forces’ Futenma Air Station in Okinawa Prefecture.
It is assumed that the two aircraft will go to the sea area where the accident occurred to search for the missing personnel. Around 10:30 a.m., one of the two MV-22 Ospreys took off from the airport.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
-
X Japan Bassist Heath Dies at 55; Yoshiki Thought to Have Returned to Japan for Him
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace
- 69.7 Bil. Yen in COVID-19 Loans to Small Businesses Uncollectible