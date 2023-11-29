Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
U.S. Military Aircraft Crashed Off Kagoshima Coast, Japan（UPDATE1）

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:53 JST, November 29, 2023 (updated at 16:05 JST)

KAGOSHIMA — The 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Kagoshima City received a report that an Osprey crashed off Yakushima Island, Kagoshima Prefecture, at around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The aircraft in question belonged to the U.S. military and had a crew of eight.

The status of the crew is currently unknown.

