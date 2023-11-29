- GENERAL NEWS
U.S. Military Aircraft Crashed Off Kagoshima Coast, Japan（UPDATE1）
15:53 JST, November 29, 2023 (updated at 16:05 JST)
KAGOSHIMA — The 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Kagoshima City received a report that an Osprey crashed off Yakushima Island, Kagoshima Prefecture, at around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The aircraft in question belonged to the U.S. military and had a crew of eight.
The status of the crew is currently unknown.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
-
X Japan Bassist Heath Dies at 55; Yoshiki Thought to Have Returned to Japan for Him
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)