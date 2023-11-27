Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Japan Confirms Season’s 2nd Bird Flu Outbreak

Courtesy of Ibaraki Prefecture
Ibaraki prefectural officials prepare for culling chickens in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday.

Jiji Press

16:38 JST, November 27, 2023

MITO (Jiji Press) — The Ibaraki prefectural government said Monday that it has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture.

This marked the second bird flu outbreak at a farm reported in the country this season.

All of some 72,000 egg-laying chickens at the Kasama farm will be slaughtered.

The farm reported Sunday morning that about 450 chickens were dead, according to the prefectural government.

After a simple virus test showed positive results, a detailed genetic examination was conducted.

Japan reported a record 84 outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu at farms in 26 of the country’s 47 prefectures in the last season, with a record 17.71 million birds culled.

This led to an egg shortage and price increases.

This season’s first case was confirmed in Kashima, Saga Prefecture, on Saturday.


Related Article

Japan Confirms Season’s First Bird Flu Case in Saga (Update 1)

