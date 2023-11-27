- GENERAL NEWS
Japan Confirms Season’s 2nd Bird Flu Outbreak
16:38 JST, November 27, 2023
MITO (Jiji Press) — The Ibaraki prefectural government said Monday that it has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture.
This marked the second bird flu outbreak at a farm reported in the country this season.
All of some 72,000 egg-laying chickens at the Kasama farm will be slaughtered.
The farm reported Sunday morning that about 450 chickens were dead, according to the prefectural government.
After a simple virus test showed positive results, a detailed genetic examination was conducted.
Japan reported a record 84 outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu at farms in 26 of the country’s 47 prefectures in the last season, with a record 17.71 million birds culled.
This led to an egg shortage and price increases.
This season’s first case was confirmed in Kashima, Saga Prefecture, on Saturday.
