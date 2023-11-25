- GENERAL NEWS
Bird Flu Suspected in Japan’s Saga Prefecture
12:10 JST, November 25, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A suspected case of bird flu infection has occurred in Kashima, Saga Prefecture, the government said Friday.
If confirmed, it will be the country’s first case of bird flu in poultry this season.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered officials to take measures to prevent the spread of infection, collect information and provide accurate information to the public.
Last year, the first bird flu case was confirmed on Oct. 28. The disease has spread to 26 prefectures across the country, leaving a record 17.71 million birds culled. The supply shortage of chicken eggs also became serious, causing egg prices to soar.
