- GENERAL NEWS
Driver Flees from DUI Checkpoint, Collides with Car in Fukui
12:07 JST, November 27, 2023
FUKUI — A 26-year-old company employee was arrested Saturday on suspicion of drunk driving at a nightlife district in Fukui. After alcohol was detected on the man’s breath at a sobriety checkpoint, he fled the scene in his car and later collided with another driver.
The man, who lives in the city, has admitted to the charge, the Fukui prefectural police said.
According to a police report, he was suspected of driving under the influence on a city street around 10:25 p.m.
The car that was hit overturned, and that driver’s hand was injured by a shard of glass. “I was surprised when my car was struck,” he said angrily.
Ahead of the year-end party season, about 25 police officers were on duty at two locations in the city’s nightlife district for about three hours from 9 p.m. on the day, stopping drivers and testing their blood alcohol levels.
