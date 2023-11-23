Komeito’s Yamaguchi Asks China to Loan Gian Panda to Sendai

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A giant panda at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture

BEIJING — Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi requested Cai Qi, a member of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, that China loan giant pandas to Sendai.

Yamaguchi made the request when the two met on Wednesday.

Cai responded in a positive manner, saying, “Let’s move forward together with further deepening communication in the future,” according to Yamaguchi.

Wishing to a host giant panda, Sendai asked for Komeito’s support. Yamaguchi also handed Cai a letter of intent entrusted to him by Sendai Mayor Kazuko Koori.