- GENERAL NEWS
Komeito’s Yamaguchi Asks China to Loan Gian Panda to Sendai
13:42 JST, November 23, 2023
BEIJING — Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi requested Cai Qi, a member of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, that China loan giant pandas to Sendai.
Yamaguchi made the request when the two met on Wednesday.
Cai responded in a positive manner, saying, “Let’s move forward together with further deepening communication in the future,” according to Yamaguchi.
Wishing to a host giant panda, Sendai asked for Komeito’s support. Yamaguchi also handed Cai a letter of intent entrusted to him by Sendai Mayor Kazuko Koori.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)