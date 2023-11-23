Rina Gonoi, Ex-SDF Officer Who Protested Sexual Abuse in Services, among BBC’s 100 Women for 2023

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rina Gonoi

LONDON — Rina Gonoi, a former Self-Defense Forces officer who spoke up on sexual abuse she suffered from male officers while serving in the forces, has been chosen for the BBC’s list of 100 inspiring women in 2023.

The BBC wrote that Gonoi “launched a public campaign calling for accountability, a tough task in a male-dominated society where sexual abuse survivors face a fierce backlash if they speak out.”

“Her case pushed the military to conduct an internal investigation, which led to more than 100 other complaints of harassment,” the broadcaster added.