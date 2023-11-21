- GENERAL NEWS
Japan’s Oldest Mayor, 89, Decides Not to Run for His 10th Term; Incumbent 1st Elected in 1988
20:41 JST, November 21, 2023
An 89-year-old mayor, the oldest in Japan, has decided not to run in the next mayoral election, retracting his earlier announcement to aim for a 10th term, he said Tuesday.
Noriyuki Kobayashi, mayor of Izumozaki, Niigata Prefecture, will hold a press conference to make the announcement Wednesday.
Kobayashi cited the fact that there are other candidates planning to run for the post as the reason for his decision.
“I would like to gracefully and courageously retire, minimize the upheaval and pass the baton to the younger generation,” he said.
The mayoral election campaign will start Jan. 16, with voting to take place Jan. 21.
Kobayashi was first elected in 1988.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
-
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question