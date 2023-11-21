Year-end Jumbo Lottery Tickets Go on Sale, 300 People Lined up in Ginza, Tokyo, Dreaming of Winning 1 Billion Yen

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People buying the Year-end Jumbo Lottery tickets in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday morning.

Sales of the Year-end Jumbo Lottery, which offers a total of 1 billion yen for the first prize plus the numbers before and after the first prize, began nationwide on Tuesday. At the Nishi-Ginza Chance Center, the lottery ticket office in Ginza, Tokyo, some 300 people lined up at 8:30 a.m., the time the sales began.

A 76-year-old man from Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, who had lined up with a sleeping bag and purchased 100 tickets said, “If I win, I want to take my wife to Guam again, where we visited on our honeymoon.”

The Year-end Jumbo Mini Lottery, which offers a total of 50 million yen for the first prize plus the numbers before and after the first prize, also went on sale. Tickets for both will be available through December 22.