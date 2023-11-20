- GENERAL NEWS
Japanese Health Ministry to Prohibit ‘Cannabis Gummy’ Ingredient HHCH as Early as This Week
14:57 JST, November 20, 2023
Japanese Health Minister Keizo Takemi said Monday that the ministry plans to prohibit a synthetic compound found in gummies sold in Tokyo, following a series of cases in which multiple individuals were hospitalized after consuming gummies containing a cannabis-like ingredient.
Speaking at a press conference on the day, Takemi said the synthetic compound HHCH (Hexahydrocannabihexol) was found in the gummies.
“We’ll add HHCH to the list of designated substances as early as this week and prohibit its possession, use and distribution,” Takemi said.
