- GENERAL NEWS
Rough Weather Expected Across Japanese Archipelago
11:06 JST, November 17, 2023
Rough weather is expected across the Japanese archipelago from Friday to Saturday due to two low-pressure systems with fronts, giving rise unstable atmospheric conditions.
The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of potential storms, high waves and landslides that could affect traffic flow.
According to the agency, 24-hour precipitation is expected to reach 120 millimeters in Hokkaido and the Shikoku, Tokai and Kanto-Koshin regions by 6 p.m. Friday.
Maximum instantaneous wind speeds are expected to be 35 meters in Hokkaido and 30 meters in northern Kyushu and the Kanto-Koshin and Tohoku regions, the agency said.
