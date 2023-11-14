Bullying Not Confirmed Against Japan’s Takarazuka Revue Member Who Died: Report

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kenshi Koba, left, head of Takarazuka Revue, bows during a press conferemce in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Takarazuka, Hyogo Pref., Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)—An investigative team has not confirmed any incidences of bullying or harassment against a member of Japan’s all-female musical theater company Takarazuka Revue who died in September, according to its report released Tuesday.

The theater company released the report compiled by the team, comprising outside lawyers, at the day’s press conference.

On the other hand, the theater company admitted that it had failed to provide the Takarazuka actor with sufficient support and had failed to fulfill its obligation to secure the safety of the actor, despite her being under mental stress.

“We deeply apologize for not being able to protect a precious member of your family,” Kenshi Koba, head of Takarazuka Revue, said at the press conference, addressing bereaved family members.

The 25-year-old member of the Cosmos Troupe was found dead in the grounds of her apartment in the western Japan city of Takarazuka on Sept. 30. Local police believe that she possibly committed suicide.

Following her death, Takarazuka Revue set up the investigative team to look into the matter.

Lawyers for the family have said that she was subject to harassment by senior Takarazuka Revue members.