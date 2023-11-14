Art Incorporating Hachiko Statue Appears in Shibuya

Jiji Press

People observe the artwork incorporating a statue of the loyal dog Hachiko in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A temporary art piece was unveiled near Tokyo’s Shibuya Station Sunday incorporating a statue of the loyal dog Hachiko, a landmark of the area, catching the eyes of passersby.

“What’s going on here?” a very surprised passerby said, taking a close look at the artwork that featured a room built around the iconic statue that has continued to watch over the station for decades.

Created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Hachiko, the dog that continued to wait for his deceased owner at the station, the art piece was put up on display for one day with the theme “Hachiko’s room” by Tatsu Nishino, a 63-year-old Japanese artist.

“I’ve always wanted to create an art piece with Hachiko should the opportunity arise to create a piece in Japan,” said Nishino, who is known for his similar works throughout the world involving surrounding statues and other objects with a room-like structure.

The current Hachiko statue is the second one, erected in August 1948 by Japanese sculptor Takeshi Ando, after the first was destroyed during World War II.

Ando’s eldest daughter, Junko, visited the art piece and said that she was “overwhelmed with emotion.”